Inq. Digital Clinches Three BOICT Awards

Nosa Alekhuogie

Inq. digital, a leading-edge solution provider, has again been voted winner in three different categories in the recently concluded 13th edition of the BEACON of ICT Awards held at the Eko hotel.

Inq. Digital won Enterprise Solutions Provider, Emerging Technology Provider, and Enterprise Broadband Service provider of the year.

National Commissioner and Chief Executive Officer of Nigeria Data Protection Bureau (NDPB), Dr. Vincent Olatunji, who represented the Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, at the award event, presented the three awards to inq. Digital.

Olatunji said the three categories of award won by inq. Digital, were acknowledgement of the quality of innovative business-relevant services like Intelligent Connectivity, Edge AI, IoT, SDN/NFV for Edge and Cloud Secure Access Services that inq Digital is providing.

Olatunji stated that the theme of the event, the impact of blockchain technology in a Digitalized Nigeria, remained relevant and close to the heart of the government while addressing the audience as the representative of the Minister of Communications and Digital Economy. According to him, “the theme is very relevant and has resulted in the formulation of policies and frameworks that will enable a better industry.”

Managing Director of inq. Digital Nigeria, Valentine Chime commented that inq. Digital would continue to provide simpler, seamless, solutions to its clients which would aid them to re-imagine a better future. “We are in a state of evolution for market satisfaction, and we are flexible in structure and nature in line with global best practices,” Chime said.

He commended the organisers, members of the industry, and stakeholders for recognising inq. Digital in the industry, and dedicated the awards to the stakeholders, partners, and associates of inq. Digital Nigeria.

Founder and Editor-in-Chief of Nigeria Communications Week and convener of the Beacon of ICT award, Mr. Ken Nwogbo said the BoICT lecture was designed to explore efforts to put Nigeria on the global information and communications technologies. The award recognizes organizations’ and individuals’ contributions to ICT advancement.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

