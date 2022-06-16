Govt Commends Nigerian Breweries for Donating Police Station

As part of its contribution towards strengthening the security infrastructure in Kaduna state, Nigeria’s foremost brewer, Nigerian Breweries Plc, recently donated an ultra- modern police station to the Nigerian Police.

Located in Kudenda, Kaduna State, the police station has a waiting area, five (5) administrative offices and two cells for males and females amongst other features and facilities contained in a modern divisional police station.

Receiving the donation on behalf of the police force, the Kaduna state Commissioner of Police, CP Yekini Ayoku expressed his happiness that the new station is now operational, and replaces the old, rented apartment that had been used as a police station in the community since 1997.

Also speaking at the handover, the Kaduna State Commissioner for Business, Innovation and Technology, Prof Kabir Mato who represented Governor Nasir El-Rufai, commended the company for its continuous support of government’s drive for befitting infrastructure in the state. He urged other companies to emulate NB Plc by supporting the government through PPP initiatives such as this.

He stated that the state government will continue to formulate business-friendly policies and improve its regulatory framework towards supporting the growth of businesses in the state.

Representing Nigerian Breweries at the occasion, the Corporate Affairs Manager North, Mr. Kabiru Kassim, commended the Kaduna State Government for fostering a mutually beneficial partnership, which has enabled Nigerian Breweries to thrive since its Kaduna brewery commenced operations in 1963.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

