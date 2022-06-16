Frontrunners for Titans of Tech Digital Awards Emerge

Internet Service Nigeria, iSON Xperiences, Africa Data Centre, Konga, Nasarawa, Kano, and Lagos states governments have emerged frontrunners in the battle for the Titans of Tech Digital

Executive Secretary, Titans of Tech Awards board, Don Pedro Aganbi, revealed to newsmen that the companies and states have been notified of their nominations. Aganbi explained that the Titans of Technology Awards now in its 18th year was established as a platform to celebrate Hi-tech most important movers and shakers; pioneers, Innovators, men, women, organisations and institutions who blazed the trail and used ICT to improve the way of life in our society. It is a recognition of overall excellence, of unflinching commitment and a lifetime of efforts in the service of ICT and humanity.

State governments, he said, are among the biggest investors and users of ICT solutions and deserve recognition for the efforts to improve government digital economy drive, boost transparency and increase citizens access to government services.

In addition to the state governments, other keenly contested award categories include Most Innovative eCommerce Company of the year, Corporate Social Responsibility Initiative of the Year, Enterprise Solutions Provider of the Year, Most Innovative Data Centre Provider of the Year, ICT Company of the Year, Best Chat Commerce Company of the Year, Digital Transformation Company of the Year, Fintech Company of the Year, Data Protection Company of the Year and Most Innovative Cloud Infrastructure Company of the Year, Indigenous Company of the Year, Best Telecom Operatorof the Year among others.

Aganbi noted that the voting process was done through industry standards, high-end professionalism and validation by top business technology editors to arrive at the winners which demonstrates an uncommon sense of transparency.

