FIRS, KWIRS Patrner on Revenue Generation



Hammed Shittu



Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) has reiterated its commitment to partner with the Kwara State Internal Revenue Service (KW-IRS) in the bid to boost and improve revenue generation in the state.

The Tax Controller of FIRS, Mr. Adama Isa made the remark in Ilorin over the weekend when he led the seven-man team to the KWIRS Corporate Office, Ilorin, the state capital.

The seven-man Committee was received by the executive chairman of KWIRS, Mrs. Shade Omoniyi.

Isa said that continual collaboration between the two agencies would ensure eligible taxpayers in the state are adequately and appropriately captured into the tax net.

The FIRS official also said that the courtesy visit was aimed at strengthening the long-standing institutional relationship between FIRS and KW-IRS.

Isa, who applauded the data-sharing liaison between both revenue agencies, pledged continual collaboration in ensuring eligible taxpayers in the State are adequately and appropriately captured into the tax net.

The team also discussed several areas of interest and concerns as it relate to revenue enhancement for Kwara State.

Responding, the Executive Chairman, KW-IRS, Mrs. Omoniyi, commended FIRS for the support towards achieving seamless tax administration.

She stated that, among the ongoing reforms of the Service is the ability of taxpayers to apply for Tax Clearance Certificate online through KW-IRS Self-Service Portal.

The KW-IRS boss assured continuous excellent service delivery, integrity and efficiency in tax administration of the state, adding that KW-IRS will not relent in improving on its processes in a bid to grow IGR of the state.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

