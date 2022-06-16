Ezeife: A New Nigeria ‘ll Emerge in 2023

Emma Okonji and Nosa Alekhuogie



A former Governor of Anambra State, Dr. Chukwuemeka Ezeife, has ruled out the possibilities of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), from winning the 2023 general election.

Ezeife said that a new Nigeria would emerge from the Labour Party (LP), and called on all Nigerians to support the Presidential Flag Bearer of Labour Party, Mr. Peter Obi, and vote him as the next president of Nigeria, through whom he said, the new Nigeria would emerge.

He said yesterday on ARISE News Channels, the broadcast arm of THISDAY Newspapers that “the APC and PDP have reached their peak, where the highest bidders now control the party’s structure. Both the APC and the PDP rejected Igbo presidency in their party structures and the Igbos are not unlucky with their decision, because LP has accepted Igbo presidency and I see it as an act of God, designed for greatness. Now it is over for APC and PDP because a new Nigeria is about to emerge through the LP.

“I congratulate Nigeria, because something is about to end and a new beginning is coming to bring the expected change that will usher in a new Nigeria. Nigeria has been playing politics without conscience, without principle and without consistency, but things are about to change, with the emergence of Peter Obi as the presidential flag bearer for the LP. When there is no conscience in politics, there will be no principle and when there is no principle, there will be no consistency.”

He said Nigerians were rejoicing about the emergence of Peter Obi as the presidential flag bearer of Labour Party, not for personal gains, but for the general well-being of Nigerians across all walks of life.

“The rejoicing and jubilation will increase by the time Peter Obi is voted into power and declared by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), as the winner of the 2023 presidential election, because he is capable of removing Nigerians from the poverty line. Peter Obi is a gift from God to Nigeria and he will bring about a positive change and a new Nigeria,” Ezeife said.

Asked if the Igbo Social-Cultural Group, the Ohaneze Ndigbo, and the South-east Governors’ Forum led by Ebony State Governor, Mr. David Umahi, would support Peter Obi and the Labour Party, Ezeife insisted that he is sure of the massive support from Ohaneze Ndigbo, and insisted that he would personally meet with David Umahi to make him rescind his earlier decision to campaign for the presidential flag bearer of APC, Senator Bola Ahmed Tinubu, against Peter Obi.

“Umahi who said that Nigerians should not vote for Peter Obi, was only expressing his personal thoughts and he must withdraw that statement very fast,” Ezeife insisted.

He accused Tinubu and the Presidential Flag Bearer of the PDP, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, of using dollars to influence party candidates to vote contrary to their conscience, adding that party delegates from the South-east did not vote for presidential aspirants from the South-east, just because they were induced by dollars. “We knew how Tinubu sponsored some APC presidential aspirants to pick the N100 million APC presidential forms and how they later stepped down for him and asked all their delegates to vote for Tinubu,” Ezeife said, adding that the new Nigeria would change such growing narrative in the Nigerian political system.

