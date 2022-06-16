Domino Enters Market with Affordable Range of Pizzas

In response to the continuous increase in living costs in the country, Domino’s pizza Nigeria has redefined “Affordable Enjoyment” with the launch of the Everyday Value Range Pizzas to help customers afford their weekly pizza fix.

According to the statement made available by marketing director of Eat n Go Limited, Ilyas Kazeem “Customers can now get Pizza in 7 new flavours, this is pure enjoyment, at a super affordable price, but it is also unsurprising as we know that Domino’s Pizza, the number one pizza chain in the country, loves to innovate and gives its customers value for their money, from local to international flavours, to different range of pizzas and multiple offerings.

