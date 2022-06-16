CSEAN to Address Potential Risks of Rising Cyberattacks in Nigeria

Emma Okonji

Cyber Security Experts Association of Nigeria (CSEAN) will be addressing the potential risks of increased cyberattacks in Nigeria, including insider threats that caused several bank customers to lose valuable data and money.

The experts will be addressing the potential risks at this year’s cyber security conference, scheduled to take place in Abuja, June 21-22, 2022, at the CBN International Training Institute, Maitama Abuja.

Speaking at a recent webinar to announce the conference, the Chairperson, Conference Committee, Elizabeth Kolade, described the conference as a hybrid cyber security conference that would attract local and international speakers who are experts in cyber security matters.

Fielding questions about how the conference would address the potential risks of the increasing rate of cyberattacks in Nigeria as well as insider threats, which have become rampant among bank staff, Kolade said the conference has assembled cyber security experts that have in-depth knowledge of the trends and attack format deployed by hackers, to discuss and proffer solutions that would help mitigate the potential risks of such attacks when they occur or even before they occur.

President of CSEAN, Mr. Remi Afon said this year’s conference with the theme: ‘Cybersecurity: An Imperative in Tackling Insecurity in Nigeria’, will address myriad of risk factors associated with cyberattacks, with a view to addressing them.

“The security threat landscape in Nigeria has evolved rapidly, ranging from terrorism, banditry, kidnapping, to unknown gunmen attacks, and they are increasing in number and sophistication. The March 28 Abuja-Kaduna train attack and kidnap have shown that criminals are now targeting critical national infrastructure in the process of killing innocent people. Just about a week ago, suspected terrorists attacked a church in Owo, Ondo State where more than 40 people were believed to have been killed. Criminal elements are proving to be both resilient and adaptive to traditional security techniques and counter measures. It is about time we take a technological approach to resolving our overwhelming security challenges,” Afon said.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

