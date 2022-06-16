Business Remarks Unveils Maiden Telecom Forum

Business Remarks, a business and ICT focused print and online publication has announced its maiden edition of “Telecom Sector Sustainability Forum” (TSSF) to discuss and examine Nigerian Internet Service Providers (ISPs) Viability in a digitized environment for a vibrant and sustainable economy.

The event has been scheduled to hold on the 7th July, 2022 at Victoria Crown Plaza Hotel, Victoria Island, Lagos by 9a.m.

Telecom Sector Sustainability Forum (TSSF), is a special dialogue initiative of Business Remarks, to address and drive healthy competition for a sustainable telecoms sector in Nigeria.

According to Editor in Chief of Business Remarks, Bukola Olanrewaju, the forum will highlight important issues on ISPs towards a sustainable economy. The forum will feature key stakeholders in the industry while also providing innovative ideas and insight that can guarantee a secured and strong ICT industry.

“Although Nigeria can boast of a telecoms sector worth over $75 billion, Internet Service Providers in the Nigerian telecommunications industry have appeared to be struggling to stay afloat. FINdings carried out by Business Remarks have shown that over the years, the Nigerian Communications Commission has licensed many ISPs, as they served as a gateway to the internet and a digitalized world, unfortunately, not all are still in business.”

