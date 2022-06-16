Brand Protection Firm Set to Protect Local, Multinational Companies

Raheem Akingbolu

Brand protection, and anti-counterfeiting company, Marq Sikyor Africa, has expressed its readiness to help protect the brands of institutions, local and international companies.

The firm, during a meeting with some select journalists in Lagos, said it was willing to protect brands from counterfeiting and other forms of infringement in Africa.

The event attracted the presence of dignitaries including business owners, marketing directors, brand custodians, regulatory agencies, security operatives, among others.

Speaking, the Founder and Group Evangelist of the company, Mr. Joko Okupe, said: “The repertoire of expertise and experience available to Marq Sikyor Africa, its in-depth understanding of the market terrains, and a good grasp of the workings of law enforcement and regulatory agencies, make us surefooted to deliver results in infringement investigations and enforcement matters.”

According to Okupe, the firm’s brand protection investigations cover anti-Counterfeiting, anti-piracy, parallel imports, product diversion, trademark infringement, and product tampering/adulteration among others.

