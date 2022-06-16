Bornu State Govt Praises RCCG as His Love Foundation Commissions Another Dialysis Centre

Mary Nnah

His Love Foundation has boosted healthcare in Bornu State with the official handover of Enoch and Folu Adeboye Dialysis Centre at Umaru Shehu Ultra-Modern Hospital, Maiduguri as part of its medical intervention programme, bringing the number of Dialysis machines commissioned across Nigeria to 48.

The centre at Umaru Shehu Ultra-Modern Hospital, Maiduguri has three Dialysis Machines, one Medical Water Reverse Osmosis Purification System, and one dedicated 30KVA generator to complement the Bornu State government’s efforts in the critical health management system.

The event was graced by Bishop Mohammed Naga, Chairman CAN; VP Christian Health Fellowship, Dr. Joseph Innocent Nakat; representative of the Governor, Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Health, Dr. Mohammed Aminu Ghuluze; Chief Medical Director Hospital Management Board, Prof Mohammed Arab; Medical Director Umaru Shehu Hospital Dr. Idris Ali Usman; PFN Chairman, Rev(Dr) Freeson; Regional Pastor RCCG Region 16, Pastor Sesan Akinnawo, and other dignitaries.

“I would like to sincerely thank His Love Foundation for the donation of these Dialysis centre and equipment as it will go a long way in addressing the health challenges, especially now that Dialysis units are around us”, the representative of the Bornu State government, Dr. Mohammed Aminu Ghuluze stated.

“The government is willing and the government is embracing the opportunity to work with the church to implement social-intervention programmes that would be beneficial to all residents of the state.”

He urged other religious bodies to take a cue from RCCG’s intervention, stressing that government would make greater impacts with collaborations.

The Assistant Continental Overseer and The Intercontinental Overseer CSR, Pastor Idowu Iluyomade, who was ably represented by Pastor Detola Akinremi said, “the church is committed to impacting lives in all ramifications as the case burden for kidney disease management is quite heavy, but with the special grace of God, the Christian Social Responsibility arm of the Redeemed Christian Church Of God will continue to uphold the divine mandate of our Lord and Saviour that… I was sick and you visited me. ( Matthew 25: 36).

“CSR investments stem from their continued resolve to be of service to humanity in general, and their host community in particular.

“It is also driven by the mantra at the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) to touch people’s lives, with emphasis on improving standards of living by providing good education and health through infrastructural development”, Pastor Akinremi concluded.

It was gathered at the event that this will be the 25th strategic healthcare intervention project that the foundation has donated 48 Dialysis machines in Nigeria and has so far conducted over 30,000 subsidized/free dialysis sessions to date and partnered to carry out six kidney transplants for free, has conducted cancer screening for over 101,995 women.

In the last four years, the Redeemed Christian church of God in Nigeria has spent on various CSR activities over N25,041,818,101 and have impacted over 130,753,857 in their 44,000 operating centres spread over the 36 states of the federation in their desire to meet the critical needs of the people.

Aside from health intervention, the foundation has also been impacting the society in other areas – Feeding, Prison, Orphanages, Social Enterprise, Empowerment programmes, Vocational training, Skills acquisition, Charity Shops, Rehabilitation, Environmental Architecture, Disaster Relief, & Security, Sports, Other Areas include Education – Free Schools, Primary School; Libraries, Professorial Chair in Mathematics, Mathematics Competition, Back to School programmes, Schools rehabilitation, Scholarships & educational Grants.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

