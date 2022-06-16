ASUU STRIKE AND STUDENTS’ DILEMMA

“The trouble with Nigeria is simply and squarely a failure of leadership. The Nigerian problem is the unwillingness or inability of its leaders to rise to the

responsibility, to the challenge of personal example which are the hallmarks of true leadership,” said Chinua Achebe.

It’s exactly four months since universities were shut down due to the lingering ASUU Strike; it’s disheartening for millions of university students like me in this country who are at home, idling as their fundamental rights to education is being thwarted.

The government and politicians are busy with their political primaries and elections’ shenanigans and they do not bother to look into the menace of these excessive strikes.

None of the aspirants vying for the presidential throne is saying anything about curtailing the ASUU Strikes. This is utterly devastating. I always think about who to vote when it comes to issue of education in Nigeria.

To be candid, I don’t know how will this country continue to survive when the education sector is crippled. When the aviation sector wanted to embark on strike, a day to the strike the issue was resolved because big and influential men and women would be affected, including politicians that fly. Thereafter, they are returned to politics.

The election is their major concern now, they invest heavily in politics, billions of naira and dollars, but not education, and other relevant sectors that will foster development.

The strike may be over soon, or next year after the elections.

Let’s turn to the Lord (Allah) in prayers, to give us good leaders who have the country at heart and to fulfill our vision and mission and make our country great.

Aliyu Idris, Bayero University Kano

