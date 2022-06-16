9mobile Launches Safety App for Improved Security

Demonstrating its concern for the safety of its customers across the country, 9mobile has launched the first fully embedded safety app, ‘9mobile Safety App, for smartphone users.

‘9mobile Safety App’ App is the first personal security app with hands-free and voice-activated SOS, fully integrated with emergency services (911) in more than 200 countries and territories.

Head, Products and Digital Services at 9mobile, Aminu Sani, disclosed that ‘9mobile Safety App ‘ had been programmed to trigger an emergency alarm by saying a code word that enables users to ensure that their loved ones are safe.

He added that the 9mobile Safety App App also offers live audio and video transmission in an emergency that enables friends, family, and law enforcement officers to know what is happening and who is involved.

Sani further noted that a real-time safety app like 9mobile Safety App is crucially useful as amidst current insecurity challenges.

“We launched 9mobile Safety App to help combat increased level of insecurity, gender-based violence, sexual assault, kidnapping and many others. With the App, users can keep track of their loved one’s whereabouts and call emergency services when stranded.,” Sani said.

