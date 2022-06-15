WIEN Inaugurates Supernova Girl Scholarship Programme, Science Fair

Funmi Ogundare

​Women in Energy Network (WIEN) is set to launch the​ Supernova Girl and Science Fair programme, aimed at​ igniting the passion for Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) among young girls

The programme which will hold on June 25, at Bille Community, Rivers State, is also aimed at showcasing​ the socio-economic value and application of STEM in everyday life

The target group are girls​ in senior primary schools, junior and senior secondary schools.

The President of the network, Mrs Funmi Ogbue, in a statement, said during the event, experiments will be performed by the pupils with guidance from APWEN​ members (our supporters for the event) and a​ interactive/sensitization session for parents, guardians and teachers to inspire positive attitude and support for females in the pursuit of STEM.​ She added that scholarships will be awarded to 15 students selected through written exams and science experiment across the three cadres. “School uniforms, school sandals, bags, and text books will be distributed to about 467 students in Bille community.”

Ogbue expressed the network’s hope that early contact with the target group will indeed spark off a desire and an ambition of the girl child to study the sciences and ultimately pursue engineering as a profession and get them ready for a career in the Energy sector. .

” As the girls begin to imagine great careers in energy sector and diligently demonstrate passion and with the right guidance, the sky will be their limit. WIEN’s role is to mentor, point the way forward and partner with the would-be champions to midwife their careers by​ providing learning aids, seminars, scholarships at some points and above all inspiration.”

​ The father of the day​ is​ HRM, King Igbikingeri Ngwowari Cornelius Herbert (Agbaniye-jike XVIII), Amayanabo of Bille Kingdom and mother of the day H.E. Hon Justice Eberechu Nyesom Wike, wife of the Executive Governor of Rivers State. The​ illustrious son​ of Bille,​ Adokiye Tombomieye who is the keynote speaker.​ Other speakers include Dr. Justina Junmbo, former Permanent Secretary, Rivers State Ministry of Health and Mrs. Okorite Adiele, former Chairman Degema LGA, Care taker Committee and a United Nations POLAC Ambassador for Peace.

