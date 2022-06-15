‘Why APC Can’t Be Better Alternative Party to PDP in A’Ibom’





Okon Bassey in Uyo

A Former Speaker of the Akwa Ibom State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon Uwem Udoma, has identified factors that influenced the All Progressive Congress (APC) from presenting itself as a better alternative party to the Peoples’ Democratic Party (PDP) in Akwa Ibom State.

Udoma said that greed, ego and pride were major factors responsible for the current crisis engulfing the Akwa Ibom State Chapter of the APC.

He spoke on a radio programme that was monitored in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State capital, adding that lack of power sharing formula was also responsible for the party’s constant washing of its dirty linens in public, a situation he said was ridiculous and has continually impeded APC’s ability to present itself as a better alternative to PDP in Akwa Ibom.

Udoma berated the APC for constant antagonistic approach towards the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), saying that the inability of Akwa Ibom APC’s delegates to vote at the just concluded APC presidential primary in Abuja was a proof that the electoral commission remained the referee in the contest.

The APC chieftain regretted that the ongoing war of ego and pride among the leaders has destroyed the party.

He warned that “all those displaying ego and pride must be careful and realise that INEC remains the referee. We have a yellow card already. A second yellow card will not be good for APC and there will be more red cards from INEC to Akwa Ibom APC in 2023.

“There has been a significant improvement in our electoral process. Rigging and ballot snatching will be drastically reduced. The days of calculating one plus one as five are gone. One plus one must remain two in 2023 and that is why some professors who helped manipulate one plus one to become five in 2019 are in jail today.”

On the controversy over the 2023 Akwa Ibom North West (Ikot Ekpene) APC Senatorial ticket, the former speaker noted that it is both morally and politically reprehensible for anyone to contemplate denying Abak Federal Constituency the ticket.

He cautioned that the APC would be swimming against the tide if zoning should be dishonoured because among the four federal constituencies that make up the senatorial district, Ukanafun/Oruk Anam constituency have produced three Senators, Ikot Ekpene Federal Constituency five, Ikono/Ini two while Abak federal Constituency has never had any.

“If the APC deny Abak federal constituency the senatorial ticket, the APC would fail woefully because while PDP scored 10,926 votes at the 2019 senatorial elections in Abak LGA, the APC scored 9665. The PDP won us with only 1261 votes. Abak LGA gave Akpabio the highest number of valid votes in 2019 aside Essien Udim.

“You cannot ignore us and threaten to also deny us House of Representatives tickets.

“Any attempt to deny Abak the APC’s senatorial ticket and the recent attempt to forcefully substitute Mr. Clement Jimbo as the Abak Federal Constituency APC’s candidate will consume the party.

“Ignore Abak votes at your peril and no amount of midnight primary or swearing in of party officers at midnight will save APC,” he stressed.

According to Udoma, 2023 is not about intimidation and victimisation of Abak Federal Constituency as the crisis engulfing the APC could be easily resolved if ego is dropped and true reconciliation embraced.

“We must share power in Akwa Ibom APC. APC has no state leader that is why there is leadership crisis in the party. That is why everything is compromised and once the process is compromised, the outcome cannot stand the test of time.

“Selfishness is what is killing Akwa Ibom APC, and I feel sad that we are unable to present ourselves as a credible opposition party in Akwa Ibom.

“Party structure is responsible for the crisis and the best way the issue can be resolved so that we can have peace and meet up the August substitution deadline is for the National Working Committee to dissolve both factions of the party in the state, set up a caretaker committee from both sides and come up with a harmonisation that will be accepted to all. That’s the only solution,” he said.

He maintained that lack of power sharing was what has led to the disintegration of the APC in the State and described the defection of Senator J.J. Udoedeghe to the NNPP as unfortunate and a big minus to the party as his exit has wrecked part of the party’s structure despite some chieftains living in denial.

