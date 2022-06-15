Vibe Room with Eblaq and Yinye Will connect people and Project Lots of Young Talents

E_blaq and Yinye Vibe Room is one linkup anyone would not want to miss;

Aside their high-energy performance and lots of fun pack already set in place, vibe room sets to project lots of young talent to celebrities and the host of many persons.

Vibe Room is a creative and youth inspired debut, many talent and emerging take will be projected to the world giving them an advantage to excel in their career.

Vibe room will be an innovative show with electrifying performance, giving room for link up and vibes.

Aside projecting young and emerging talent, there will plenty giveaway and cash prizes to be won.

Vibe Room is a full package that wil feature so many exciting and engaging series, going from the pre-event, vibe room will host an Instagram live session where you get to engage with some celebrities, purely cruise and fun filled activities.

The Instagram live session which will hold on the 3rd Wednesday of the month of vibe room will showcase talent for everyone to get entertained ahead of the main event.

Vibe Room have been package for the fun of everyone, come and meet and greet with favourite celebrities, connect and socialize with people, win giveaways, vibes and catch cruise

