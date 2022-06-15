Teach for Nigeria, Dow Partner on STEM Education





A non-profit organisation, Teach For Nigeria, has partnered Dow, a global materials science leader to promote STEM education in Nigeria.



The project is aimed at equipping and inspiring a ready workforce by preparing the next generation of disruptors and cultivating a mindset that fosters innovation.



Through this partnership, Dow will collaborate with Teach for Nigeria to sponsor STEM teacher recruitment, professional development, and placement in underserved Lagos schools. Nine Teach for Nigeria fellows, nine schools and at least 3,600 students in Lagos will be directly impacted by the project.



Country Manager, Dow Nigeria, Adebisi Adeoti said, “One of the goals of this partnership is to develop students into leaders who are creative, collaborative, and inclusive, as well as equipped for future STEM employment. To be successful, we have to start with the teaching community by providing the right training, tools and resources.”



Speaking about the partnership, the CEO Teach for Nigeria, Folawe Omikunle said: “We are thrilled to have Dow join our national effort for educational and social equity. This important partnership will give the students we serve a chance to learn the STEM skills they will need to solve the challenges of the future, as well as improve their daily lives.”



Thus far, Teach For Nigeria has recruited, trained and placed the nine fellows in underserved schools in low-income communities in Lagos state. The fellows will be provided with continuous support to be able to play their role as STEM teachers while continuously improving the learning outcomes of children in low-income communities.

They will go on to continue making a lasting impact in the communities they serve while inspiring and preparing​ students for future work in STEM.

