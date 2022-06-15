Southern Kaduna APC Coalition Makes Case for Maigari as Running Mate to Sani

John Shiklam



The Coalition of Southern Kaduna All Progressives Congress (APC) Volunteer Groups has asked the party’s governorship candidate, Senator Uba Sani to pick Dr. Manzo Daniel Maigari as his running mate.

Maigari served as the Commissioner of Agriculture and later Commerce during the first tenure of Governor Nasir el-Rufai.

In a statement yesterday, the group said the choice of Maigari as running mate to Sani was arrived at after a painstaking assessment of his leadership qualities and achievements.

The statement signed by the Convener of the coalition, Mr. Abeku Audu, said since the emergence of the APC administration in Kaduna state in 2015, no Southern Kaduna politician had contributed so much in terms of attracting goodwill and popularity to the party than Maigari.

“The statement described the former commissioner as a “rising technocrat of exemplary character” who has equipped himself with verse knowledge in agribusiness and entrepreneurship.

Audu said, “After painstaking assessment of those aspiring to be running mate to the APC governorship candidate from Southern Kaduna, we have chosen Dr. Manzo Daniel Maigari, a former Commissioner of Agriculture and Commerce under the first tenure of His Excellency, Mallam Nasir Ahmed el-Rufai.”

According to the statement, Maigari’s, “leadership in the Ministry for Agriculture led to the support of no fewer than 300 Southern Kaduna youths and women with grants, ranging from N1.3 million to N3.2 million to assist them start Agribusinesses.”

The statement said, “Apart from establishing three commodities Aggregation Centres to boost Agribusiness in the State, no fewer than 252 Southern Kaduna youths were recruited as Forest Rangers.”

The group noted that, “As Commissioner of Commerce, he upgraded the 24 BATCs to Community Skills Development Centres in Kaduna State and fully equipped them for optimal use.”

The statement said Maigari remains an unbeatable candidate for nomination for the choice of running mate to the APC flag bearer.

Audu described Maigari as an exceptional political asset that must be deployed to defeat the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the forthcoming general elections in 2023.

He stressed that Maigari’s, “greatest strength is in his humanist disposition and rallying developing partners for several interventions to the Ginger value chain in which no fewer than 75,000 youths and women in southern Kaduna were supported with credit facilities and inputs, including creating 60,000 jobs under the supervision of his company, AgroLog Limited.”

“As the Chairman of Greysoft Technologies, the former commissioner has been an advocate of IT skills to confront challenges of the future.

“To demonstrate his concern for the people, in February 2022, through the Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) of his company, he donated relief materials to no fewer than 10,000 IDP families in the state, especially in Southern Kaduna, including supporting them with ginger seeds and other inputs for economic recovery.

“As a group, we have not consulted with Dr. Maigari on the need to throw his hat in the ring, but we are calling on leaders of APC, especially from Southern Kaduna, to present this Veterinary Doctor and accomplished technocrat to be nominated to serve as a running mate as he is an invaluable asset to not only Southern Kaduna but also the state and the country in general.”

