Shippers’ Council to Hold Maritime Seminar for Judges

Wale Igbintade

The Nigerian Shippers’ Council (NSC) in collaboration with the National Judicial Institute (NJI) would organise a three-day seminar for judges on the interpretation and application of both domestic and international maritime law principles in the settlement of shipping and maritime related disputes.

The event, which is the 16th edition, would hold from July 5 to July 7, 2022, at Sheraton Hotel and Towers, Abuja.

Disclosing this yesterday, the Executive Secretary of the NSC, Rt. Hon. Emmanuel Jime, said that the seminar would bring the nation’s judges, lawyers, practitioners and other stakeholders together to enrich their knowledge and equip them to deal with current issues in Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) in ports and rising legal issues.

According to Jime, the seminar would enable judicial officers to be abreast on current issues in Maritime Adjudication and Practice (MAP) like the challenges of simple contracts in the adjudication of maritime claims in Nigeria.

He said: “Globally, shipping and international trade is guided by international conventions, laws and regulations. The Nigerian maritime space is no exception, which is why Nigerian Shippers’ Council in collaboration with National Judicial Institute conceptualised the first edition of the Maritime Seminar for Judges (MSJ) in 1995.

“The seminar which later culminated to International Maritime Seminar is aimed at creating a platform through which justices/judges of various courts, both in Nigeria and West African sub-region are enriched with the requisite jurisprudence to enable them face the challenges of interpretation and application of both domestic and international maritime law principles in the settlement of shipping and maritime related disputes/claims.

According to him, the seminar would discuss issues of security of the maritime domain such as Piracy and Armed Robbery at Sea; Suppression of Piracy and other Maritime Offences (SPOMO) Act as well as case management in the resolution of maritime disputes, including Alternative Dispute Resolution, Arbitration and the Use of Technology.

He said that the NSC, as port’s economic regulator, has been playing critical roles to ensure effectiveness and efficiency in the sector through cost moderation, ensuring compliance with provisions of port concession agreements, and promotion of critical transport infrastructure.

Jime said that the council has recorded some successes through collaboration and consultation with critical stakeholders in the industry, particularly the providers and users of shipping service.

Jime said that the council under his watch has carried out supervision of the activities of the Port Standing Task Team (PSTT) in the implementation of the Nigerian Ports Process Manual.

He said: “The Council in 2021 was able to recover the sum of N1, 072, 008, 040.90 (One billion, seventy two million, eight thousand and forty Naira, ninety kobo) while in the first quarter of 2022, stakeholders were saved of the sum of N18, 493, 961.70k (Eighteen million, four hundred and ninety three thousand, nine hundred and sixty one naira seventy kobo). The council is currently working on compilation and analysis of complaints handled in the second quarter of year 2022.

“Signing of MoU with Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC), to institute a consumer protection regime for the shipping and port industry, we have concluded arrangements for the inauguration of a joint committee that will drive the implementation of the MoU.

“The signing of MoU with Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), on the operations of Inland Dry Ports in Nigeria, we are closely working with NCS to inaugurate the implementation committee.

“95 per cent completion of the Dala Inland Dry Port in preparation for official commissioning and commencement of operations in July, 2022.

“Facilitation and supervision of the handover of the Heipang-Jos Inland Dry Port Project to Plateau Investment and Property Development Company (PIPC) to ensure the completion and commissioning of the project later in the year.

“Collaborating with Adamawa State Government on the establishment of Vehicle Transit Areas and Border Information Centre in Adamawa.”

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

