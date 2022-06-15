Police Suspend Curfew in Bauchi Communities

Segun Awofadeji in Bauchi

The Bauchi State Police Command has suspended the curfew imposed on Yelwan Tsakani, Lushi and Anguwan Kusu communities of Bauchi local Government Area.

The suspension of the curfew, according to the state Police Commissioner, Umar Sanda, followed a review of the improvement of the security in the affected areas within the last few days.

Sanda visited the warring communities on a situation assessment inspection where he assessed the security situation of the communities, sympathised and comforted the natives, and directed a thorough investigation into the matter to bring the perpetrators to book.

The commissioner appealed to community and religious leaders, youth leaders in the areas, and the public to maintain a close watch over the behaviour of youths in the area as well as happenings in the area and report any suspicious activity to the nearest police station to forestall any reoccurrence of such incident.

The Police Command, therefore, urged citizens not to panic, and should go about their normal businesses, that there is no cause for alarm.

Sanda then assured them that the officers and men of the state Police Command are ever ready to respond to distress calls and any other security situation to stop it from degenerating further.

24-hour curfew was imposed on the communities following a conflict which started between two youth groups in the area and later escalated to other areas, resulting in the killing of three persons and many houses burnt.

