PDP NWC Meets Today over Committees’ Recommendations on Vice Presidential Candidate



Following the meetings of the various elders and consultative committees of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, on the choice of a vice presidential candidate for the main opposition party, the National Working Committee, NWC, of the PDP will be meeting this afternoon to decide on the recommendations made by the various committees.Subsequently, sources close to the party informed THISDAY that the NWC will submit the names of three vice presidential nominees to the presidential candidate of the PDP, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, for his consideration. The three nominees are of South South and South East origin.The PDP, based on the timetable by the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, is expected to submit the name of its presidential candidate and his running mate on or before Friday, June 17, 2022.

More details later…

