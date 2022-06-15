Nigeria Idol: Binance, Speaks to Top Two Contestants Progress, Zodak



Ugo Aliogo

The seventh season of the Nigerian Idol competition came to a close on May 22nd, 2022 with Progress Chukwuyem emerging the winner of the competition.

According to a statement available to THISDAY, it was noted that Binance, spoke to the top two contestants about their experience.

The statement noted that the company was the exclusive cryptocurrency and blockchain sponsor for the show.

Progress and Zadok emerged as the final two after weeks of performances on live shows to earn fan votes.

It also noted that the musical contestants were judged based on their creativity, the strength of voice and stage performances.

On winning the Nigerian Idol competition, Progress said: “Honestly, I don’t think I’ve fully comprehended that I actually won the competition. Sometimes, it still feels like a dream. I feel like a conqueror and I feel I can achieve whatever I put my mind to.”

On his contact with Binance, Progress noted: “The competition exposed me to the numerous services of Binance and an exciting financial world in cryptocurrency. I see Binance’s services as one that aids the advancement of the country in terms of meeting up with global standards. I also want to thank Binance for investing in talents.”

As the winner of the competition, Progress went home with a cash prize of N30m, a brand new car, a refrigerator, a year’s supply of drinks and a weekend getaway. He will also get to record an album produced by a leading music producer.

Progress was announced winner by the show’s host, IK Osakioduwa after he battled with Zadok, for the grand prize.

Binance also spoke to Zadok about his Nigerian Idol experience, “I felt really privileged to be a top performer on Nigerian Idol this season, I had really priceless moments. Shout out to Binance for sponsoring the show – I already use Binance and I look forward to working with the company in the future”, said Zodak.

Binance continues on its mission to drive blockchain adoption and enable greater access to financial services.

