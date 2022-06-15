Masari, APC Total Failure in Katsina, Says Sani

Francis Sardauna in Katsina

The 2015 and 2019 governorship candidate of the National Conscience Party (NCP) in Katsina State, Abdulmunini Shehu Sani, has described the All Progressives Congress (APC) administration of Governor Aminu Bello Masari as a total failure.

He alleged that Governor Masari, APC and all those working with him have plunged the state and its citizens into poverty, economic hardship, insecurity and depression, while the ruling class spent public money meant for the development of the state lavishly.

Sani, while addressing journalists in Katsina Wednesday, also accused the governor and the APC administration of borrowing billions of naira without executing any meaningful project that would alleviate the sufferings of the masses.

He said: “The APC administration in Katsina State has failed. It is the most secretive government in the history of the state because there is absolutely no accountability in running its affairs.

“Before the Aminu Bello Masari administration came on board, Katsina state had never taken any loan. But now, we owe billions of naira in loans. Katsina State indigenes should demand to know the amount of debt/loans that has accrued to the state in the last seven years.”

He, therefore, called on the citizens of the state to vote out the APC administration in the forthcoming general election, saying the administration has destroyed everything and left citizens in abject poverty.

The NCP chieftain alleged that the APC administration rigged the April 11 local government election in the state “but with the electronic transmission of results in the 2023 general election, APC will not win a single polling unit in the state.”

According to him, “No citizen in his right senses will vote for a government that has introduced poverty, disease, hunger, death, cheating and betrayal of trust.”

