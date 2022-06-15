Jime: Port Standing Task Team Saved Nigeria $6bn in 2 Years

Eromosele Abiodun

The Executive Secretary/CEO of Nigerian Shippers’ Council (NSC), Emmanuel Jime has stated that the supervision of the activities of the Port Standing Task Team (PSTT) in the implementation of the Nigerian Ports Process Manual saved Nigeria over $6 billion between 2020 and 2021.

In a chat with newsmen in Lagos yesterday, Jime said the activity of the PSTT is focused on three cardinal areas, which are; joint vessel boarding, joint cargo examination and operation free port access roads.

On joint vessel boarding by mandated government agencies, he said activities of the team saved the Nigerian economy an average vessel demurrage of $20, 000 per day between year 2020 and 2021, which ultimately translates to the sum of $6 billion.

He added, “Likewise, the average time for resolving complaints with regards to vessel infractions has also considerably reduced from 7-10 days to 1 – 4 hours. More than 85% of vessels that called at Nigerian Ports in 2021 left without any incident, which was not the case in time past. On the other hand as regards Compliance with Joint Cargo Examination by all government agencies involved in cargo clearance, the exercise has helped to increase the number of cargos examined per day from 125 to an average of 230 boxes daily per terminal. “

He added that the implementation of the Manual has facilitated the ease of doing business in the ports and drastically reduced corruption tendencies.

As part of his achievements in office since his appointment about a year ago, he said the NSC collaborated with the Nigerian Export Promotion Council (NEPC) on the establishment and operation of Domestic Export Warehouses. “A total of 12 Domestic Export Warehouses nationwide have been approved for commencement of operations. Some of the facilities granted approval to begin operations included; GEZEWA Commodity Exchange in Kano, MV EHILOMEL, Onne in Rivers State, ESSLIBRA in Ikorodu-Lagos State, Harris Logistics in Lokoja-Kogi State, Sealink Limited in Ajaokuta – Kogi State, Kaduna Inland Dry Port in Kaduna State, AMES-Edo Inland dry Port in Benin-Edo State, etc., “he added.

He added that the NSC in 2021 received and handled 518 complaints, while in first quarter of 2022, 100 complaints were received and handled.

“The Council in 2021 was able to recover the sum of N1.072 billion while in the first quarter of 2022, stakeholders were saved of the sum of N18.493 million. The Council is currently working on compilation and analysis of complaints handled in the second quarter of year 2022, “he said.

Another achievement he added was the signing of MoU with Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC) to institute a consumer protection regime for the shipping and port industry adding that, “We have concluded arrangements for the inauguration of a joint committee that will drive the implementation of the MoU.”

Others are the signing of MoU with Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) on the operations of Inland Dry Ports in Nigeria, 95 per cent completion of the Dala Inland Dry Port in preparation for official commissioning and commencement of operations in July, 2022, 85 per cent completion of the Funtua Inland Dry Port in preparation for its official commissioning later in the year.

He added that the NSC under his watch facilitated and supervised the handover of the Heipang-Jos Inland Dry Port Project to Plateau Investment and Property Development Company (PIPC) to ensure the completion and commissioning of the project later in the year.

We also facilitated full automation of port processes and activities, ensured industrial harmony through the council’s intervention during disputes involving Maritime Workers Union of Nigeria (MWUN), Nigerian Association of Road Transport Owners (NARTO), National Association of Government Approved Freight Forwarders (NAGAFF) and Shipping Companies.

