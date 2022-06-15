Group Empowers 12 Indigent Persons with Disability, Lauds Edo Govt’s Support

Adibe Emenyonu in Benin City

The Network for the Advancement of People with Visible Disabilities (NAPVID) yesterday empowered 12 indigent people in Edo State and lauded the state government’s support for the attainment of the vision to make life better for people with disabilities.

Executive Director of NAPVID, Mr. Melody Omosah, at the empowerment ceremony, said that the beneficiaries were selected after a thorough screening, training and physical visitation to the place of their various businesses and that beneficiaries are expected to double their businesses within three months and open savings accounts.

Omosah said that the financial support and equipment were not to be repaid but would be monitored to ensure that they are adding value.

He said: “These people were selected after a thorough check on them and this is the second phase haven held the first phase in December last year. We have been having support from the state government since 2013, then in 2018 and last year, some people with disabilities were enrolled into The Edo State Health Insurance Scheme.

“A total of 12 persons have been screened to benefit from this. They will get money and items as start-up and we will monitor to ensure that the items are not sold or diverted for other uses.”

He disclosed that he beneficiaries were trained in laundry, polythene production and sales, leather works, retailing in drinks, cobbling and other fields. he beneficiaries, Chinedun Duru on behalf of others promised to put the items into good use while commending NAPVID for restoring their hope of living normal lives despite their physical conditions.

