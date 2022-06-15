FG Inaugurates Committee on UNWTO Global Conference on Tourism

Olawale Ajimotokan



The federal government has constituted the planning committee on the first UNWTO Global Conference on tourism, culture and creative industry billed for Lagos from November 14th to 16th, 2022.

The planning committee would be assisted by 11 sub-committees; namely Venue and Logistics, Accommodation, Media and Publicity, Ceremonial and Entertainment, Protocol and Transportation, Sponsorship and Marketing, Technical Support, Security and Traffic, Content and Programmes, Secretariat as well as Finance.

The Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed who inaugurated the committee, yesterday, said the hosting right for the inaugural edition of the Global Conference was granted in clear recognition of the country’s rising profile in tourism, culture and the creative industries not just in Africa but around the world.

He said the global conference on, ‘Linking Tourism, Culture and the Creative Industries: Pathways to Recovery and Inclusive Development,’ would be a catalyst for the recovery of the critical sectors which value prior to the COVID- 19 pandemic was valued at $2.25 trillion.

He added that the granting of the hosting right for the Global Conference to Nigeria was a clear demonstration of the confidence of the UNWTO and its member states in the country’s capacity to deliver.

The minister said the hosting of the conference would provide an opportunity to showcase Nigeria’s tourism, culture and creative assets, project the country’s image as a safe and desirable destination for leisure and business, generate foreign exchange and highlight the restart of travel and tourism in a safe and seamless manner after the unprecedented impact of the Covid-19 pandemic, which resulted in a near collapse of the sector.

The committee is to be chaired by the Minister of Information and Culture, while some of the members include representatives of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Lagos State, Bankers’ Committee, Cappa & D’Alberto, Executive Chairman, Nigerian Diaspora Commission, Hon. Abike Dabiri Erewa and Nigeria’s Ambassador to Spain, Mr Demola Seriki.

