COSROPIN calls on FG To Sign Older Persons Bill Into Law

Folalumi Alaran

The Coalition of Societies for the Rights of Older Persons in Nigeria, COSROPIN, has urged President Muhammadu Buhari to sign the Older Persons Rights and Privileges Bill into law as a gesture of solidarity for older people who are subjected to abuse and prejudice.

Senator Eze Ajoku, the President of COSROPIN, made the call at a forum held by the Coalition in Abuja to commemorate World Elder Abuse Awareness Day.

Senator Ajoku stated that the Bill had cleared both chambers of the National Assembly and had been forwarded to the President for his signature.

He noted that if the Bill is signed into law, it will be the first legal framework to safeguard older people, altering the narrative and protocol of how Nigerian senior citizens are treated, as well as concerns of their care, well-being, and dignity.

COSROPIN’s President also urged all levels of government to develop policies that promote respect for older people and equip them with the resources they need to be active and productive citizens.

“COSROPIN is equally calling on all stakeholders at all levels to watch out for different forms of elder abuse in their communities and help reduce incidents of violent towards older persons” He stated

Senator Ajoku who stressed the need for media organizations to always bring to public knowledge and attention all issues of elder abuse advised families to provide opportunities that would reduce elders abuse.

While urging all Nigerians to always shun elder abuse, the COSROPIN President admonished religious groups to join as advocates against elder abuse as stipulated in the scripture.

In a goodwil message, Comrade Salifu Abdul from the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs and Disaster Management reaffirmed the Federal Government’s commitment to protecting older people from any sort of maltreatment.

Representatives of the Ministry of Justice, National Orientation Agency, NOA and other stakeholders who spoke at the forum called for more measures to guard against elder abuse in the society.

