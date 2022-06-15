CBN, Bankers’ Committee Hold Maiden Non-Oil Exports Summit

Nume Ekeghe

The maiden Summit on Non-Oil Exports under the Race to US$200 Billion in Foreign Exchange (FX) Repatriation (RT200) programme launched in February 2022 by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), in collaboration with the Bankers’ Committee, holds in Lagos on Thursday, June 16, 2022.

With the theme: “Setting the Roadmap toward Achieving RT200 and Non-Oil Export for Development,” the forum will focus on the current situation in the economy, the commitment to addressing the challenges as well as driving the development and improvement of the non-oil export sector.

A statement issued by the Director, Corporate Communications Department of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Osita Nwanisobi, disclosed that the one-day summit specifically seeks to identify challenges across the non-oil export value chain from the perspectives of all stakeholder groups as well as provide understanding of the current situation and the implications to Nigerian citizens and the economy as a basis for urgent action.

The statement listed other objectives of the summit to include understanding trends and lessons from other countries including regional and global market outlook; share best practices across the agriculture exporting value chain and guidance on how to obtain financial assistance and to identify opportunities for improving the performance and viability of non-oil exports. Ultimately, it said the CBN and its partners, through the summit, seek to launch the development of a comprehensive Non-Oil Export Optimisation framework.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

