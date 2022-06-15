Applauds for Sanwo-Olu as LASU Gets NUC’s Full Accreditation for 31 Courses

Funmi Ogundare​

The Special Adviser to the Lagos State Governor on Education, Mr. Tokunbo Wahab has commended Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu for bringing sustainable reforms to the state education sector, saying that the reforms are fast yielding positive results.

Wahab was reacting to the 96.0 per cent performance of the Lagos State University (LASU), in the recently released National Universities Commission’s (NUC) comprehensive accreditation exercise for the​ 2021.

He​ noted that the administration’s T.H.E.M.E.S development agenda is the fastest and most effective strategy in achieving transformational governance in the current democratic experience.

According to him, “the state government’s huge​ investment in education as the third pillar of the Governor​ Sanwo-Olu THEMES development agenda has​ repositioned​ the state education to become the model for the country.”

Wahab disclosed that out of​ 37 courses that LASU presented for accreditation​ before​ NUC during​ October/November 2021 NUC academic programmes​ accreditation exercise for Nigerian universities, 3I, representing 96.0 per cent got full accreditation status.

The Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Ibiyemi Olatunji​-Bello said such excellent feat is unprecedented in the history of the institution since its 40 years of​ existence.

She commended Sanwo- Olu for his leadership quality and administrative excellence.

“LASU has witnessed progressive developments since the inception of Sanwo-Olu’s administration,​ LASU’s programmes are running smoothly without any interruption because the governor is showing great commitment to the growth of education​ with adequate funding​ while prioritizing the welfare of​ staff and students​ in policy formulation,” she said.

According to the​ notification of results letter,​ written​ by NUC to LASU and​ signed​ by its​ Director of Accreditation, Dr. Maryam Sali​, ​the courses​ that had NUC full accreditation are:​ Accounting, Banking and Finance, Business Administration and Local Government and Development Studies.

In the Faculty of Arts, six courses that gained NUC full accreditation include: Arabic Studies, Christian Religious Studies CRS, English Language, Islamic Studies, Yoruba Language and Music.

Other fully accredited courses include; Nursing Science, Psychology, Pharmacology, all the 14 courses in the Faculty of Education , Law,​ Mathematics and Physics.

Four courses with NUC​ interim accreditation status according to Sali include: Aeronautics and Astronautics Engineering, Common and Islamic Law, Theatre Arts and Philosophy.

The NUC director explained that full accreditation for any course is valid for a period of five years, while interim accreditation is valid for two years after which the programmes or courses will be revisited for accreditation.

​According to her, any programme that earns interim status after two visits shall be​ denied accreditation by the commission.

In the same vein, the Permanent Secretary in the Office of the Special Adviser on Education, Adeniran Kasali urged the management of LASU to reciprocate the state government’s continued funding of the university by working harder and ensuring that it maintains its status as the best state institution​ in the country.

