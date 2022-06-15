ACCA, Nile University Sign MoU to Boost Students’ Employability

James Emejo

The Association of Chartered Certified Accountants (ACCA) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Nile University of Nigeria to boost the employability, entrepreneurship and accounting and finance capacity of the students.

ACCA Country Head Nigeria, Mr. Tom Isibor, said the agreement seeks to support the university in implementing the ACCA qualification as well as to improve the students’ work readiness.

He told THISDAY at the MoU signing that the partnership also entails identifying areas of mutual interests and other aspects which require collaboration between both parties.

He said, “There’s no point of signing an MoU that is going to gather dust on the shelf and we are very particular about capacity development and we are looking at universities that are willing to partner with us.

“It is about employability; it’s about entrepreneurship and improving the students’ capacity in accounting and finance. Those are the long-term benefits to both organizations and our partnership is not limited – it is for both public and private universities but it is also a matter of interest.”

The Vice-Chancellor, Nile University of Nigeria, Prof. Dilli Dogo, described the partnership as one of the most important MoUs the university had signed in recent times.

