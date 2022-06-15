2023: Group to Start National Youth Presidential Debates by Nov

Folalumi Alaran

As the general election approaches, the Nigeria Ethnic Nationalities Youth Leaders Council, NENYLC, announced on Wednesday that a National Youth Presidential Debates will be held in November, where Nigerian youths can ask their preferred candidates questions about their hopes for the country’s growth.

Speaking at a Press conference yesterday in Abuja, President of group, Com. Terry Obieh, indicated that the discussion was crucial for the youth so that they could choose the finest candidate for the position, given that youth make up roughly 65 percent of the country’s population.

Cognisance of this, Obieh has also called on the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to exhibit a clear administrative management of the entire process, based on the growing number of voters who want to register.

He also stated that the group will embark on a national peace tour to raise PVC registration awareness and build synergy with INEC and security agencies so that other factors such as political thuggery, financial inducement, and other factors beyond INEC’s control do not obstruct the smooth running of the upcoming Presidential election.

He said: ” We will call on Presidential candidates to address Restructuring of the Constitution and Governance system in compliance with the foregoing circumstances and modernity; by putting up positively driven aggressive master plan on Job creation and mass employment opportunities, Agricultural Revolution, Education, Health Care, Technological advancement, rebuild a stronger foreign policy partnership base, and most importantly fight insecurity, insurgency and other wanton crimes to a standstill.”

” We also call on the Independent National Electoral Commission(INEC) to consider succinct administrative management of the entire process, based on the increasing voters interests to get registered. Our youths constitutes more than 65% of the nation’s population, since they are willing to get their PVCs, they should be given this timely opportunity to carry out their civic and franchise rights.”

” Unity, Security and National Development are key driver towards attaining the Nigeria of our dream, while 2023 election should not be made a do or die affairs, hence the need for all presidential Candidates, poltical parties and other candidates and citizens not to overheat the polity with hate speech, thereby to extol the virtues of peace and sportsmanship qualities before, during and after the general elections.

” We therefore demand that all political parties should as a matter of necessity balance religious and ethnicity related issues, so as to protect and sustained the values of democracy in the Nigeria, being a circular state in compliance with the 1999 Constitutional provisions on Federal character, we therefore call on parties to embrace a joint opp. Religion Ticket (Muslim, Christian and Traditional Religion Practitioners), based on competitive competence and positive values, and not predicated on compensatory opportunism.

” Politics in a saner climes is all about constructive criticisms, issue-based engagement and genuine debates, where we shall at a much later date fix a date sometimes in November, 2022 for the hosting of a “National Youth 2023 Presidential Debates, where Nigerian Youths can ask questions from all their preferred candidates rather than War-War, let us Jaw-Jaw .

” We shall be embarking on a national peace tour to promote PVC registration awareness, as well buildng synergy with INEC, Security Agencies and other critical stakeholders at all levels to collectively drive the ship of the state to an expected promise land beyond 2023″. He said.

The youth leaders across the three geopolitical zones of the country, the persons of Com. Oladotun Hassan representing the western part and Com. Rufai Balarabe representing the Northern region, and Mazi Okwu Nnabuike the Ndigbo youth president, as well as the group’s National Spokesman, Com. Emmanuel Zopmal, all agreed that the present administration should not ignore the current state of insecurity in the country.

They especially condemned the Owo killings, as well as all other acts of violence around the country, and urged the president to address insecurity issues so that the upcoming election would not be disrupted.

