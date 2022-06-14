Wema Bank Shows Commitment to Women Empowerment



Nigeria’s most innovative bank, Wema Bank Plc, is once again demonstrating its commitment to women empowerment by partnering with Shecan Nigeria to organize a conference to help Nigerian women realize their potentials and develop their capabilities.

Specifically, the partnership entails helping women and young female entrepreneurs attain their personal and business potential through mentoring and skill acquisition programs needed to improve their financial status.

Speaking at a press conference to announce the partnership, Wema Bank Plc’s Head of Marketing Communications and Investors’ Relations, Mrs. Funmilayo Falola, said Wema Bank was committed to the transformative ideals of women empowerment as a means of eradicating poverty from the society.

According to her, empowered women are good managers of resources, good business managers and great contributors to the household economy.

The Convener, Shecan Conference, Ezinne Ezeani, thanked the bank for the high impact partnership, noting that many women had benefitted from the partnership.

