Uzodinma: Tinubu, not APC Govs, has Final Say on Running Mate



Deji Elumoye in Abuja



Governor Hope Uzodinma of Imo State has declared that the final say about who becomes the vice-presidential candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) lies solely with the party’s flag bearer, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Uzodinma, who spoke with newsmen after meeting President Muhammadu Buhari at the State House, Abuja Tuesday, emphasised that the 22 APC governors cannot impose any running mate on Tinubu.

His words: “The decision also to choose a running mate does not reside with any of us the governors. It is the presidential candidate that will look at the local characteristics and every factor, political and apolitical that will make him win his election and take the decision. So it’s not a decision that we will sit here and take for the candidate.”

Details later…

