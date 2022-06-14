Unpaid Allowance: N’Assembly Workers Call off Strike

Udora Orizu in Abuja

The National Assembly workers on Tuesday called off their one-week strike over the non-payment of outstanding national minimum wage and implementation of revised conditions of service.

Addressing the workers during the congress held at the main entrance leading to the National Assembly complex, the Chairman, Parliamentary Staff Association of Nigeria (PASAN), Mr. Sunday Sabiyi, disclosed that the suspension was based on the outcome of the meeting held by the President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan.

Lawan, who sympathized with the aggrieved workers for such a long delay in the full implementation of the Revised Conditions of Service, observed that though the National Assembly is an independent arm of government and on the first line charge in terms of its finances, the fiscal responsibility to fix the salaries and allowances for staff of the pubic service rests on the agencies established by law to do so.

The joint resolution signed by the parties, read: “The Senate President Ahmad Lawan had offered to personally intervene to get the required approval for the full implementation of the Revised Conditions of Service before the end of July 2022. PASAN to immediately suspend the strike and clear all the blockages at the entrances of NASS.

“PASAN leadership assured the leadership of the Senate that this would be communicated to PASAN Congress and would be complied with in the spirit of Labour Relations. The President of the Senate to hold a town hall meeting with the entire PASAN members on a suitable date in June to interact with the staff to foster mutual understanding between the staff and the management after the commencement of the payment.”

Also speaking on the matter at the resumption of plenary, the Speaker, Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila, assured the workers that the matter will be resolved as soon as possible.

