Terrorists Abduct Seven-month-old Baby, Seven Others in Katsina Community

Francis Sardauna in Katsina

Gunmen suspected to be terrorists have attacked Shola Quarters in Katsina Local Government Area of the Katsina State and abducted a nursing mother with her seven-month-old baby and six others.

The fresh onslaught on the community, which is located on the outskirts of Katsina metropolis, occurred in the wee hours of Tuesday when most of the victims were still asleep.

When THISDAY visited the community on Tuesday, some residents were seen fleeing the community for fear of future attacks by the motorcycle-riding terrorists in the area.

It was reliably gathered that the hoodlums stormed the community, riding on not less than 12 motorcycles and started firing gunshots sporadically to scare the residents who are mostly civil servants and traders.

The terrorists were alleged to have gone to the community to restock their foodstuffs and other domestic needs and ended their transaction with the abduction of the eight persons.

One of the residents, Muhammed Sani, who confirmed the abduction of the victims to THISDAY in the community, said the gunmen kidnapped eight people, including a nursing mother and her seven-month-old baby.

He said: “The bandits attacked our community at about 4:00am today (Tuesday) and kidnapped eight people. Among those kidnapped is Ramatu Lukman and her seven-month-old baby, Ummi.”

However, the state Police Public Relations Officer, SP Gambo Isah, while confirming the incident to journalists, said the men of the underworld kidnapped only six people during the invasion.

Isah, who confirmed the attack in a message sent on the WhatsApp platform of the command, however, noted that one of the abductees, Mannir Jayi, escaped from the abductors and he has been assisting the police with useful information.

He said the state Commissioner of Police, Idris Dabban, has deployed operatives of the anti-kidnapping unit and other operational assets of the command in the community with a view to arresting the fleeing kidnappers.

According to Isah, the commissioner of police gave the police operatives the marching orders and restated that the command would not rest on its oars until the victims are rescued alive and unhurt.

