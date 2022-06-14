Solewant Excells in Steel Pipe Provision, Marks 22 Years’ Anniversary

Fadekemi Ajakaiye

Solewant Group has excelled in the provision of steel pipe, metals and specialty coating solutions for 22 years and is now entering the next phase of its extensive development through a series of investments and expansions.

According to a statementissued by the company, “We provide support to the oil, gas, water, chemical processing, mining, refining, transportation and marine industries. We have redefined our business model in the economically strong African country over this time, in the provision of steel pipes, fabrication, construction, protecting metals and concrete surfaces through our range of product solutions.

By blocking environmental attacks where aggressive chemical solutions and gases are present, or where mechanical forces and high temperatures are a danger.

“Through our philosophy, we stay true – even more fruitfully after 22 years – to our overriding aims to enhance employment opportunities in the manufacturing of steel pipes and coating application solution, to encourage local knowledge transfer and technological skills, to increase participation in servicing oil, gas and water industries, to save time of project delivery as well as minimize cost of projects.”

The statement said, “This strategy involves the acquisition and ownership of the following world-class facilities.

▪ Multilayer Pipe Coating Plant,

▪ Concrete Weight Pipe Coating plant,

▪ Solewant state of the art Laboratory,

▪ Fabrication Plant.

“Renowned for our diverse portfolio comprising of steel pipe milling, coating application solution, we separates our business arms to cater for each, and also integrates our group of companies.

“We provide high performance, multi-functional, organic barrier coatings and linings which are suitable for medium to extreme service conditions that include; epoxies, polyurethanes, polyureas, polypropylene, pipeline wrapping tapes and sealants.

“Our commitment to quality:

As a matter of course, the competitive advantages and differentiators that are achieved through such commitments to customer satisfaction and safety include visibility and transparency throughout operations, continuous improvements being driven throughout the organisation, enhanced risk management, heightened employee satisfaction, and a stronger monitoring of processes in line with industry demands; all of which have combined to attract some of the region and industry’s biggest names over the years.

Shell Nigeria, NGC, ExxonMobil Nigeria, Total, NAOC, EHGC, Westfield, Morpol Engineering, Ascot, DTO, Port Harcourt Refinery, Indorama Petrochemical Industry, are just a few of the major clients loyal to Solewant.

“We assist project owners and clients to save time of project execution and within budget. There is no project too large or small and no place too remote for Solewant in Africa to handle, when it comes to project delivery.”

