Senate Resumes, Declares Majority, Minority Leaders’ Seats Vacant Following Defection of Abdullahi, Abaribe



Sunday Aborisade in Abuja



The Senate resumed plenary on Tuesday after a six-week recess during which its members participated in the congresses and convention of their political parties.

No fewer than 70 per cent of the senators lost their parties’ tickets to return to the red chamber.

At the resumed plenary on Tuesday, the Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, announced the resignation of the Majority Leader, Senator Yahaya Abdullahi and the Minority Leader, Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe.

He said their resignation followed their defection from their political parties under which platform they got elected into the Senate.

Lawan said Abdullahi, in his letter of resignation attributed his decision to his defection from the All Progressives Congress to the Peoples Democratic Party.

He also said that Abaribe on the other hand defected from the PDP to the All Progressives Grand Alliance.

Lawan in yet another letter notified his colleagues that the Chairman, Senate Committee on Works, Senator Adamu Aliero, had defected from the APC to the PDP.

The Senate President therefore directed the Chief Whip, Senator Orji Kalu, to relocate both the former Senate Leader and his colleague in the minority caucus, to another seats.

Attempts by Senators Phillip Aduda, George Thompson and Gabriel Suswan, to stop the relocation of Abaribe because he had not formally communicated his decision to his caucus, were frustrated by the Senate President.

He also advised Senator Betty Apiaffi, to seek legal redress when she cited constitutional provisions which required the defectors to lose their seats.

Meanwhile, the Senate President has advised his colleagues who lost in the just concluded primary elections at various levels to take heart and continue to pursue what they believe in.

He also wished those who defected to other political parties well and advised them to hope for a better opportunities in the nearest future.

Details later….

