Rainoil Organizes Sports Day, Promises Commitment to Service and Staff Wellbeing





Rainoil Limited, a leading integrated energy company operating in the downstream sector has once again shown its commitment in promoting healthy living, fitness, and bonding among its employees as it kicks starts its 25th anniversary with Sports day in Lagos.

The Rainoil Sport day was part of the brand’s celebration which invariable supports staff fitness, competitiveness, motivation, team spirit, Increased brain power, and bonding to ensure they perform better in the workplace.

It is also aimed at encouraging togetherness and peace, with the participation of staff grouped as team integrity and team excellence, and participation of a novelty march between Rainoil and Eterna Plc a sister company.

Rainoil sports day is one out of various events slated for the anniversary.

Speaking with newsmen at the event, the Group Managing Director of Rainoil Ltd., Dr. Gabriel Ogbechie reiterated that the company is not only committed to the development of the petroleum downstream value chain, which is critical to Nigeria’s economic growth but also devoted to the growth of her employees, who he termed as the company’s greatest assets.

According to him, promoting fitness is one of the most beneficial choices any employer can make to encourage their workers to reach their full potential, also the sports day provides bonding moment that allows them to get to work out with other colleagues while taking a break from their job.

According to him,’ I am highly excited today about the events lined up to celebrate our 25 years in operation. As you can see a good number of our staff are here today to be part of the sports and that shows their readiness to be industrious, because it is only a fit mind can be productive.

As a matter of fact, this is 25 years of great fete, we are careful to return all the glory to God who has been our help thus far, because statistics has shown that 80 percent of companies don’t survive beyond the first five years of its establishment.

He noted that the Sports day is just to mark their anniversary but on annual basis the company is highly committed to various social investment projects in various places in the country and especially their host communities. Also, he affirmed that there will be a special CRS event to mark the anniversary.

He said that Rainoil has continued to add value not only in the energy sector but also in sports development in the country.

Rainoil organizes on annual basis, Rainoil annual Tennis tournament which takes place in either Ikoyi Club or Lagos country club, Ikeja.

‘It’s an annual tournament which we bring the best tennis players in the country, to play and earn good prizes for themselves,” he stated

