Qatar, Inuwa Foundation Bankroll Eye Surgery, Distribute Medicated Glasses to 486 in Jigawa

James Emejo in Abuja

No fewer than 486 people with cataracts have benefited from free eye surgery, together with medicines and eyeglasses in Jigawa State.

The project, sponsored by Qatar Charity Foundation (QCF) in collaboration with Malam Inuwa Foundation (MIF), was held at the Gumel General Hospital.

At least 200 persons out of the entire 486 received free eyeglasses, according to a statement by the foundation, adding that about 286 people were also given free medicines after a medical examination had detected eye defects.

The MIF, which was initiated and sponsored by the Director-General of the National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA), Mr. Kashifu Inuwa Abdullahi, also offered free eye treatments to a lot of people with sight defects in Jigawa State.

The medical outreach sponsored by the MIF is in collaboration with QCF.

The eye treatment/care service holding in selected hospitals is supervised by eye medical experts with visitations by the board of directors of the QCF at the outreach center.

