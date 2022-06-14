Property Worth Thousands of Naira Razed in Kwara

Hammed Shittu in Ilorin

Property worth thousands of naira were lost yesterday in fire outbreak that occurred at Odogun Lagba Compound in Ijagbo, Oyun Local Government Area of Kwara State.

During the incident, two out of the four bedrooms flat were gutted by the inferno.

It was learnt that the inferno was said to have been caused by the power surge that occurred in one of the flat bedrooms.

The development, it was further gathered, prompted the men of the fire service in Offa to move to the scene of the incident.

When contacted, the state Fire Service Command Public Relations Officer, Mr. Hassan Adekunle, who confirmed the incident, said: “It was one Mr. Taofiq who quickly summoned the Fire Brigade to the scene of the inferno at about 10:06hrs today (Monday).

“However, firemen were able to eliminate the ravaging fire on time. And out of the four flats in the building (each flat containing two bedrooms), only two bedrooms were affected.”

He urged the residents of the state to always cultivate the habit of switching off their electrical appliances before the bedtime.

He added that this would help them to prevent the chances of fire outbreaks in their various homes, and also help them to drastically reduce it.

