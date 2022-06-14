Primaries: Ohanaeze Youths Ask South-east APC, PDP Delegates to Quit Igbo Land

Ohanaeze Youth Council (OYC) has declared political war on Igbo delegates who voted against aspirants from South-east at the just-concluded presidential primaries of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the All Progressives Congress (APC), asking them to quit Igbo land.

National President of OYC, Igboayaka O. Igboayaka, who spoke in Owerri, Imo State, yesterday after the council’s meeting, said the group x-rayed the height of betrayal and sabotage by what it referred to as “a few microscopic political elements to enslave the present and future generations of Igbo extraction, the council resolved that lgbo land is not a habitable for all these enemies of Ndigbo.”

He lamented how South-east delegates sold the future of their children and unborn generation in the course of the recently concluded primary elections of the leading parties in the country.

He said: “We therefore give PDP and APC delegates in 2022 presidential, apart from 14 PDP delegates from Ebonyi, 38 APC delegates from Ebonyi and one APC delegate vote that came from Imo State voted by Prof. Chinwe Obaji, all the others should vacate from Igbo land within 72 hours.”

“It is a clear betrayal and historical sabotage for delegates whom we assigned to go and vote Southeast aspirants, went to Eagle Square Abuja and sold the future of our children. This is a typical breach of trust and they have shown that they can’t be trusted with leadership mandates in Igbo Land,” he added.

