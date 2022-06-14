Police Confirm Three Missionaries’ Abduction in Kogi

The Police in Kogi yesterday confirmed the abduction of three missionaries by gunmen suspected to be kidnapers.

According to the police, the abducted missionaries are Evangelist Peter Adigidzi, Pastor Mike Baba and Pastor Sunday Abah, all working with Child Evangelical Fellowship (CEF) and are residents of Lokoja.

State Commissioner of Police Edward Egbuka, who confirmed the incident to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lokoja, said they got a report from the Children Evangelism Ministry that three of its missionaries were on Friday abducted.

“We are aware of the unfortunate and worrisome incident and have taken drastic measures to track down the suspected abductors to rescue the clerics,” Egbuka said.

According to him, the police tactical team had been deployed to strategic places in search of the victims and to arrest of the kidnapers to face the wrath of the law.

The Kogi Coordinator of Children Evangelism Ministry, Evangelist Charles Esho, explained that the victims were on an assignment at Ejule Community in Ofu Local Government Area of the state when the incident occurred.

Esho appealed to the security operatives to assist in searching and rescuing the missionaries to unite them with their family members.

“As a ministry, we are passionately appealing to the security operatives to do something drastic to rescue the clerics from their abductors.

“We are all worried over the safety of the abducted brothers as we don’t know where they (abductors) have taken them to as up till this moment there’s no word from them,” he said.

The clergyman called for prayers for the safety and divine rescue of the victims within the shortest possible time.

