Oyebanji Demands Justice for Dead Member as Oni Decries Planned Kidnap of Loyalists

Victor Ogunje

Barely five days to the governorship election in Ekiti State, the Biodun Oyebanji Campaign Organisation, on Monday, demanded justice for All Progressives Congress (APC) members, who were victims of violence allegedly unleashed by thugs working for the Social Democratic Party (SDP) on Saturday at Itaji-Ekiti.

The Organisation reiterated its call for the arrest, investigation and prosecution of some SDP hoodlums who have been identified as masterminds of the attack.

In a statement by its Director of Media and Publicity, Hon. Taiwo Olatunbosun, the Campaign, said the attack launched by those it referred to as SDP miscreants was unacceptable in a civilised world and antithetical to ethos of democracy.

The Oyebanji Campaign gave the name of the APC member killed as Tope Ajayi, saying the deceased died as a result of gun shot wound he received during the attack while on a road show organised to canvass support for his party’s governorship flag bearer, in Itaji Ekiti.

It condemned the alleged resort to violence by the SDP supporters, saying killing and maiming law-abiding citizens was not a noble way to win governorship election in a politically sophisticated state like Ekiti

“We want to use this medium to reiterate our call to the Police to arrest all the SDP goons, who carried out the attack on our campaign train on Saturday that led to the death of our party member, Tope Ajayi and left many others seriously injured.

“We urge the Police to invite the SDP members and other hoodlums to state all they know about the attack and heartless bloodshed and unimaginable orgy of violence they perpetrated at Itaji Ekiti.

“The blood of Tope Ajayi is crying for justice and everything legally possible must be done to bring his killers to justice. The SDP and its bloodthirsty henchmen are jittery, they are already sensing defeat on Saturday and that was why they resorted to violence.

“How can they commit such a heinous act and expect us to keep quiet. We won’t keep quiet until justice is done to the deceased and the injured. That is the debt we owe these victims of the SDP bestiality and savagery,” the statement stated.

In the same vein, the Segun Oni Campaign Organisation (SOCO), has alleged that the state APC-led government was planning to put the SDP candidate, Oni, out of circulation.”

Apart from this, SOCO said prominent leaders of the party, had been penciled in by the administration to be kidnapped or arrested on trump up charges to discredit them and create an atmosphere of fear before and during the election.

Director of Media and Publicity of SOCO, Mr. Jackson Adebayo, disclosed this in a statement yesterday, saying the plan was billed to begin to unfold Monday.

According to Adebayo , the latest development, was a follow-up to another attempt on the life of Oni, a few days ago in which some people were shot by hired thugs of the ruling party.

“The government’s plan now is to be kidnapping or arresting SDP

leaders; they want to commence that on Monday. This is the reason for their shooting on Saturday and Sunday.

“We know their game-plan; and by the grace of God, they will fail, because the will of the people must be paramount. They have been looking for how to put Oni out of circulation before but they have always failed to achieve that which explains the latest attempted assassination on him.

Adebayo , however, implored voters in the state not to be cowed by the

brigandage of the ruling party, adding that they (the people) had the power to decide who to govern them and nobody should arrogate any contrary power to himself.

