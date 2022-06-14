Owo Killings: Catholic Church Fixes Victims’ Burial for Friday

•Lagos declares three-day mourning

Fidelis David



The Catholic Diocese of Ondo State, has fixed Friday, June 17, 2022, for the mass burial of the victims, who lost their lives in the Sunday June 5 terrorists attack on St. Francis Catholic Church, Owo.

This is as the Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has directed that all flags should fly at half-mast in the state as part of the resolution of South-west governors to mourn victims of the attack.

THISDAY had reported that 40 persons out of the 127 involved in the attack were killed, leaving 61 survivors currently on admission in different hospitals and 26 already discharged.

Director of Social Communication of the Diocese of Ondo, Rev. Fr. Augustine Ikwu, confirmed the development to Journalists on Monday.

According the director, the mass burial would take place at a new cemetery at Emure Road, Owo.

“The mass burial would take place at the new cemetery of the church on Friday in Owo,” he said, even as he maintained that the number of the deceased remained 40.

It was gathered that some of the injured victims were still receiving treatment at the Federal Medical Center and the St. Louis Catholic Church both in Owo and some other private hospitals in the state.

As of the time of filling this report, no one had been arrested in connection to the dastardly act as the security agencies were still on the trail of the suspected terrorists .

Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola, while briefing State House Correspondents last Thursday, after National Security Council meeting in Abuja, identified ISWAP as responsible for the Owo attack.

Although ISWAP has yet to claim responsibility, the minister said security agencies, particularly, the police, had been directed to apprehend the perpetrators, adding that the attack has no ethnic-religious connection.

Meanwhile, the Lagos governor has said the directive was for three days to mourn the victims of the St. Francis Catholic Church terrorist attack.

The decision to mourn the victims came at a Southwest Governors’ June 10 virtual meeting, which reviewed the security situation in the region.

The communique issued after the meeting was signed by Governors Rotimi Akeredolu, Ondo; Kayode Fayemi, Ekiti; Gboyega Oyetola, Osun; Dapo Abiodun, Ogun; Seyi Makinde, Oyo and Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos.

“The governors condemned in very strong terms the horrendous crime perpetrated by terrorists against the people and residents of Owo, Ondo State and, by extension, the peace-loving people of the South-West.”

The meeting recommended an increase in the scope of surveillance of the activities of undocumented settlers by security agencies in all the States.

“The Governors, as Chief Security Officers, resolved to continue to assist the security agencies in crisis management and intelligence gathering at all times.”

Sanwo-Olu urged, however, Lagos residents and visitors to remain law-abiding and vigilant as the government was doing everything to ensure that peace continues to prevail in the State.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

