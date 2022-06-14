OSGoF, NAF to Collaborate in Production of Large-scale Map of Nigeria

Emmanuel Addeh

The Office of the Surveyor General of the Federation (OSGoF) and the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) have agreed to collaborate towards the production of a large scale map of the country.

Speaking during a visit to the Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Isiaka Amao at the NAF Headquarters in Abuja, the Surveyor General of the Federation (SGoF), Abudulganiyu Adebomehin noted that with the map, government could take quick decisions on governance and administration as well as various parts of the territorial area that makes up Nigeria.

He pointed out that the various advantages of a large-scale map include the development of a smart city where vehicles could be put on roads without drivers (auto vehicles), quick estimation of the population of the people, and estimation of revenue drive.

According to him, it will also be possible, to at a glance see everything thing within an area in the map, which according to him has become a very useful tool of decision-making for political leaders and policymakers.

While thanking Amao for his commitment towards safeguarding the country’s territorial area and advancement of activities of NAF, said the office could produce various maps that could help NAF in their many operations.

In his response, Air Chief thanked the SGoF for extending a hand of fellowship that emphasises the sort of synergy needed among agencies of the federal government for a common goal.

He expressed interest for the production of forest maps that could enhance operations and charts that could also help in the navigation of aircrafts because of mountains, hills, installations especially at the airports that may constitute obstacles.

