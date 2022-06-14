Ola Aina to Miss G’Bissau Tie in Sept

When Nigeria host Guinea Bissau in September in the Match day 3 of the Africa Cup of Nations, hardworking defender, Ola Aina will not be in action.

The Torino defender has been cautioned twice in the series and will miss the next match.

As per Article 42 42.1 which applies to both the qualifying and final tournament, “a player who receives two cautions shall be automatically suspended from playing the following match.”

Aina was cautioned in the 73rd minute of the game with Sierra Leone in Abuja and was again booked in the 58th minute by the referee in the match against Sao Tome and Principe.

He will however be eligible for the Match-day 4 fixture which is away in Guinea Bissau.

Other Nigerian players on caution list include; goalkeeper Francis Uzoho and Oghenekaro Etebo who both obtained yellow cards in the home game with Sierra Leone in Abuja.

