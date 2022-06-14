NSCDC Destroys Five Illegal Refineries, Arrests Three Alleged Owners

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) has dislodged and destroyed five illegal refineries at Obodo community in Warri North, Delta.

NSCDC Spokesman, Mr. Olusola Odumosu, stated yesterday in Abuja that based on intelligence report, two suspected male owners and a female owner of the refineries were arrested.

He stated that two other persons were also arrested during the operation while other collaborators fled.

Odumosu added that the five suspects were assisting the NSCDC in its investigation.

He stated that the illegal refineries operators produced adulterated petroleum products and distributed same to unsuspecting users.

He stated also that Mr Brah Samson, Squad Commander of the Commandant General’s Special Anti-Vandal Monitoring Unit, who led the arrest team, already promised to hunt down the fleeing suspects,

“Investigation will be carried out with due diligence to unravel the other criminals connected to the crime for possible prosecution,’’ he quoted Samson as saying.

