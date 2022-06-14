NGO Empowers Widows, Children in Kogi

Ibrahim Oyewale in Lokoja

For its humanitarian concerns, non-governmental organisation, the Modupe Smith Foundation, has empowered widows living in extreme poverty in Okene and its environs in Kogi State.

The founder of the organisation, Mrs. Moturayo Raji, disclosed this while speaking at the empowerment programme in Okene, saying the NGO has designed a lifeline project to alleviate poverty within the women fold in the state.

The founder, who spoke through the Secretary of the Foundation, Mrs. Falilat Yusuf, pointed out that the organisation was founded by Canadian-based philanthropist, Mrs. Motunrayo Raji, by registering 20 widows, adding that “these are windows that do not have any source of income to support themselves and their children, thereby live in abject poverty.”

She added that the project was designed to provide succour to each of the widows by relieving their sufferings with the cash gifts, food items and wrappers and subsequently training them in various skills and trades, and this will offer them the opportunity to make long-term achievements in their various businesses and trades and becoming independent and self-reliance.

The founder also pledged to add value to their lives by creating a tripartite opportunity for them, first by creating a friendly environment for them, where the widows would be counselled and interact with other widows, volunteers and staff of the organisation.

Through her spokesperson, the founder reiterated that a lot of widows and vulnerable children are living in abject poverty in Kogi State and other places in Nigeria, promising to create a level playing ground for them to strive for better in the society, she added that after the loss of their loved ones, they ran into a socio-economic crisis, promising to train them in various trades and skills acquisition.

