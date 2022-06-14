NBA-NEC Creates Additional Branches, Responds to MULAN

The National Executive Council of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) has approved the splitting of the NBA Abuja Branch popularly known as Unity Bar, and the creation of a new Branch in Lagos.

Abuja Branch was retained, while two additional branches were created. The new Branches are Bwari Branch,

Abuja Branch, Nyanya Branch, Gwagwalada Branch and

Garki Branch.

“Two more branches were created in addition to Abuja, Bwari and Gwagwalada. The main faction of the old Abuja Branch was retained, as Abuja Branch. The second faction is now Garki, and a third was created to give an NBA forum in Nyanya the status of a Branch.”

The decision was made at the ongoing NEC meeting which commenced on 8th of June in Ilorin, the Kwara State capital and ended on June 9, 2022.

According to the NBA President, Olumide Akpata, the additional Branches were created to solve the lingering crisis in Abuja.

On the other hand, Nyanya Branch and Surulere Branches were created out of Abuja and Lagos Branches, for easy administration as a result of the large population of Lawyers in those Branches.

Meanwhile, the Conference fees for 2021 was retained, and Chimamanda Adichie was approved as Keynote Speaker for the 2022 AGC.

In 2021 fees for Young Lawyers were N15,000 or N7,500 for physical or virtual. Late registration however, was N45, 000.

Lawyers of 6-10 years post call paid N22,500, while Senior Advocates of Nigeria paid N190, 000.

One of the aspirants for the 2022 NBA Elections, Felix Chukwuma Ashimole, was chased out of the venue and the NBA-NEC also responded to Muslim Lawyers Association, MULAN. The NBA NEC stated that condemning Deborah for blasphemy against the Prophet when she has not been tried by a court and found guilty, negates the presumption of innocence that we Lawyers preach.

