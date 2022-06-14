NBA Ikeja Law Week Commences Today

Activities marking the 2022 Law Week of the Nigerian Bar Association, Ikeja Branch kicked off with a Press Conference at the Bar Centre and Jumat Prayers immediately after that.

There was also a Thanksgiving Service on Sunday, June 12, 2022 at Archbishop Vinning Memorial Ikeja GRA.

There was a cocktail sponsored by Pinheiro LP yesterday, while the main events of the Law Week commenced today

Governor of Ondo State, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu SAN will lead the show case session this morning, with a discussion on the topic: “Democratic Nigeria: Have Our Lives Really Changed?’’ Mr Femi Falana, SAN and Mr. Y.C. Maikyau, SAN will discuss the topic at the Marriot Hotel, 122 Joel Ogunnaike Street, GRA Ikeja, at 9am.

“Arbitration Clauses and the Role of our Courts: The Need for Judicial Intervention’’ by Mrs FunkeAdekoya, SAN, Mr Tunde Busari, SAN and Chief Layi Babatunde, SAN, will follow at Marriot Hotel at 12:30pm.

Wednesday, June 15, 2022 will feature “The Bar and Bench: A Relationship that Should Never Die” with Hon. Justice Kazeem Alogba, Hon. Justice Faji, Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, Lagos State, Hon. Moyosore Onigbanjo, SAN; Chief Joe -Kyari Gadzama OFR, SAN, Deacon Dele Adesina, SAN and Dr Muiz Banire, SAN amongst others.

The Variety Night will be at the Bar Centre, by the High Court of Lagos State, Ikeja, off Oba Akinjobi Way, Ikeja, GRA, Lagos.

There will also be the Alao Aka Bashorun Memorial Lecture. Hon. Justice I.T. Muhammed CFR will deliver the lecture on “The Allegation of Corruption in the Legal Profession: Who is to Blame?” Former NBA President, Chief Wole Olanipekun, SAN and Mr Yemi Candide-Johnson, SAN will discuss this topic.

Friday, June17 will feature “Opportunities for Young Lawyers in Law: Bridging the Gap”. Discussants are Seni Adio, SAN; Bode Olanipekun, SAN, Kunle Adegoke, SAN and Faruq Abbas.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

