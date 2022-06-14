National Assembly Resumes, Adjourns Plenary till Afternoon



Sunday Aborisade in Abuja

The National Assembly resumed legislative businesses on Tuesday but shifted plenary from 10am to 12 noon.

Although no reason was advanced for the two-hour delay, there were speculations the action was taken to rectify the air conditioning units of the red chamber.

Earlier, the parliamentary staff of the National Assembly had barricaded the entrance of the National Assembly to prevent the lawmakers from gaining access into the complex.

The protesting workers later suspended their account following the intervention of the management.

The lawmakers and other staff later gained entrance after persuasion.

Details later…

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

